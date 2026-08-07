I signed-off in part 7 desiring a spot of luncheon, and a bit of cogitation, with a promise of an ARIMA model for the mean daily temperature range. I’ll rip through that model now in next-to-no-time for I have come up with an altogether better idea of looking for a connection between influenza and unseasonable weather. Winter weather, that is, that has folk in the street saying things like, “it’s unseasonably warm for this time of year, is it not?”, or, “this is the hardest frost in living memory”. I’ll focus on daily temperature to begin with since I’ve been bashing through the Central England Temperature Record (HadCET) over on John Dee’s Climate Normal for a fair few weeks now, and what I’ll need from that dataset will pop out at the press of a couple of buttons. If this proves promising I can have a look at hours of sunshine and precipitation. And so… on with the show…