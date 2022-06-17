Everything you need to understand how yesterday’s shocking graphs have come about, including ONS source data is contained in ZIP file on a shared Google Drive folder that may be found here. If you want to download the source data from ONS yourself you can find the landing page with filters here.

I have tidied up my spreadsheets so they hopefully make sense to others and have placed all ONS source files in subfolders stamped with the date of download. The strings in brackets after each source filename are my annotations to help me identify the frequency and range of the data contained therein.

ONS source file data (19 files in total) were brought together in one master spreadsheet called Weekly Care Home Deaths (sources).xlsx to ensure a commonly coordinated format (some data had to be transposed). All in all you’ll see tabs for 20 different ONS sources. Cell A1 in each tab contains a hyperlink to the ONS source file and table within that file so you can trace entries right back to the o…