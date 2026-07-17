As I type these words I find myself in the middle of an almighty heatwave – a rare thing for the UK. The usual globalist narrative is being spun by the media big time and, according to those who subliminally shape thought and mind, we’re swimming in record-breaking temperatures (or so they claim) that are killing people, and with more death and distress lined-up for our sordid futures unless we pay plenty of taxes, eat bugs and drive EVs. Bizarre ain’t the word, yet people swallow this stuff!

Over in my sister publication of John Dee’s Climate Normal you’ll find me tackling the Central England Temperature Record (HadCET) – being the longest running temperature record in the world – and over in the Notes bit of Substack you’ll find me firing-off thought pieces that hopefully will get people questioning how the Met Office go about the business of selling man-made global warming (a.k.a. climate change) on behalf of the globalists. Here’s one such weeny note:

Whenever the Met Office announces another record-breaking temperature, we ought to stop and consider what it means. If the previous record was set 100+ years ago, well before we invented the SUV, and when atmospheric CO2 was 128ppm lower than it is today, then it’s not saying much for the theory behind climate change.

The moral of this story, surely, is to never trust an organisation whose primary income source is a puppet government.

So, then…

…it occurred to me to come back down from space and have a look at plain old weather and influenza. There’s a whole bunch of variables I could muster, and it would make sense to start with temperature given this aspect is headline news right now. And I might as well start out by using the Central England Temperature Record!

If everyone is in agreement, we’ll get the iced tea flowing and I’ll go press some buttons.

Central England Temperature: Overview

Here’s what you’ll find on the Met Office landing page:

The CET dataset is the longest instrumental record of temperature in the world. The mean, minimum and maximum datasets are updated monthly, with data for a month usually available by the 3rd of the next month. A provisional CET value for the current month is calculated on a daily basis. The mean daily data series begins in 1772 and the mean monthly data in 1659. Mean maximum and minimum daily and monthly data are also available, beginning in 1878. These daily and monthly temperatures are representative of a roughly triangular area of the United Kingdom enclosed by Lancashire, London and Bristol. The monthly series, which begins in 1659, is the longest available instrumental record of temperature in the world. The daily mean-temperature series begins in 1772. Manley (1953, 1974) compiled most of the monthly series, covering 1659 to 1973. These data were updated to 1991 by Parker et al (1992), who also calculated the daily series. Both series are now kept up to date by the Climate Data Monitoring section of the Hadley Centre, Met Office. Since 1974 the data have been adjusted to allow for urban warming: currently a correction of -0.2 °C is applied to mean temperatures.

That pathetic correction for urban warming annoys me. It’s almost certainly a fudge, for whenever I’ve looked at historic temperature data these last few years the urban environment has tended to come out a fair few degrees above the rural environment. But, hey, that’s the climate science grift for you!

Onwards and upwards…

Stop Me & Buy One

Before we get going I ought to mention that the HadCET data are available in several formats, but my preference is for the raw daily values, with the mean daily temperature dating back to 1772, and the maximum/minimum daily values dating back to 1878. There is also a rather useful list of active CET stations dating back to 1853, and I shall be looking at this a bit later on.

Graphs of daily data dating back to 1772 can get a wee bit crowded, so I’ll be boiling these 92,931 daily values down into 3,054 monthly means/minima/maxima as well as 255 annual means/minima/maxima. This is where it gets complicated because we can track the absolute (extreme) value of any daily minimum or maximum, and we can track the mean daily minimum as well as the mean daily maximum over both monthly and annual time frames. All in all, we can find ourselves ogling no less than 13 historic time series, and that’s before we consider standard deviations! I guess this is going to have to be a case of stopping me and buying whatever floats your boat. When it comes to health our bodies don’t respond to the statistical concept we call the ‘average’, so I’ll probably be focusing on temperature extremes one way or another.

Now, one big buzzing fly in the ointment here is that we cannot hope to match temperature records with death records on anything other than at a very crude wet-finger-in-air national level. I’ve been analysing annual influenza mortality for England & Wales for the period 1901 – 2022, and all I can do at this stage is derive a set of annual statistics for the Central England Temperature record for 1901 – 2022 (and ignore a wet and dreary Wales). If something interesting pops out of this hybrid munchie I’ll then have to delve a bit deeper and get a bit more finicky with what data I’m throwing about.

With thick and creamy caveats in mind and on our crackers, let us now consider what temperature statistics might make sense in terms of health (or lack thereof). Here are my first thoughts:

Mean daily temperature

Standard Deviation of mean daily temperature

Absolute maximum daily temperature

Mean maximum daily temperature

Absolute minimum daily temperature

Mean minimum daily temperature

Mean daily temperature range (maximum – minimum)

Minimum daily temperature range

Maximum daily temperature range

Number of days maximum temperature reaches or exceeds 25°C (hot day count)

Number of days minimum temperature reaches or is below -2°C (cold day count)

Not a bad start, methinks.

If I can think of more exciting constructs then I’ll go bake them and see where they take us.

Right up front I ought to state that I’m not keen on trying to model the bizarro Spanish flu, so I’m going to start the time series at 1920. We’ve also seen how analyses can easily be thrown into the black vat of artefact by extreme events occurring in the first few decades messing-up cross-correlation, so I’ll be seeking to truncate the dataset as and when necessary. No doubt delays of some sort need to be thrown into the mix, so again I’ll feel my way as we roll along.

What is exciting is that right now I’ve no idea what I’ll find; and I’m totally content to find nothing. As one astute reader points out, finding nothing and reporting on this is equally as valuable as finding something. If nothing else, reporting negative results helps keep others from wasting their time. I also find it helps keeps the weeds at bay, and by ‘weeds’ I mean those folk earning a crust from being sensationalist, New Age, wacko, foil-foolish and such - ‘Freddy Starr Ate My Hamster’ and all that.

First Results