You’ll need a fresh pot and tea and a decent packet of biscuits for this episode because I shall be throwing the kitchen sink at it; ‘it’ being the enigmatic issue of seasonal influenza that is also said to be contagious in terms of human-to-human transmission (often without symptom), and usually appearing in a bevy of far-flung places all at once. A funny business for sure; and here I am, pushing numbers, hoping that land surface temperature might hold a clue. I guess we better go find out, starting with what multilayer perceptron has to say about age group mortality in relation to the national record for England & Wales over the period 1920-2022.

We know that age groups flip in and out of dominance over time; with the flu striking the elderly, and then the very young, and then those who have to work for a living. So… I’d like to step back and try and get a handle on the big picture – what age group has dominated the most over this 103-year study period? Once I’ve got that nailed I’ll start turning the handle on that whopping great list of temperature variables (60 juicy and well-seasoned independents to be precise). But, therein lies a problem worthy of a fresh section…

A Fresh Section

An astute reader has pointed out that, by examining so many variables, I’ll eventually find something that looks like a temperature effect. This is indeed so, and is a murky issue researchers will bury from public view. If my list of temperature variables stretched to 100-long (and it easily could), and if I’m using the ubiquitous 95% level of confidence to guide variable selection (p<=0.05), then we should expect 5 of that 100 to pop-up as being statistically significant when it’s nowt but the laws of chance playing with our minds. But the situation is worserer than this, and I shall reach for a hunk of probability theory and my crayons in order to explain.

Some switched-on readers may ask if 6 of those 100 variables could easily pop-up as being statistically significant even though this is also a fluke; and the answer is yes! The same goes for 7 variables popping-up; and even 8, though the odds of this happening are less and less each time. We can crunch some probabilities for different numbers of variables popping-up using a dash of binomial theory and plot these out as a graph of the likelihood of each result happening, given a starting point of n=100 variables from which to choose, and given a ‘success’ threshold of p=0.05 (95% confidence). Here we are:

That there curve is pretty darn spread out! It peaks at 4 or 5 variables popping-up, as we may expect, these being the most likely outcomes due to chance whenever we run a modelling session with 100 variables for testing at p=0.05. But you can also see that just 3 might pop-up, as well as 6; and 2 might pop-up as well as 7 or even 8; albeit with a smaller probability of these particular outcomes happening. Now that’s getting a bit hairy!

A bold reader may ask, “what is the probability of 8 or more variables popping-up as being statistically significant, but is actually a fluke due to chance?” The answer to this requires I transform the probability function curve into a cumulative probability function curve, thus:

We now see that the cumulative probability for 8 or more variables popping up is 0.128 (or 12.8% in plain percentages). This is not just hairy but scary, since there’s a fighting chance that may happen!

The upshot of all this is that we could declare total nonsense without knowing it. So… here’s the thing… I’ve been upfront about this and will proceed cautiously, but out there, in the cut-throat world of grant funding and peer review, no researcher in their right mind will reveal their secret fumbling in the pantry day-after-day with variable-upon-variable until some combination crops up they can use to support their hypothesis. And when this eventually happens you can bet your bottom dollar that they’ll concoct a convincing argument as to why they chose that particular set of variables, and make it look like very sensible a priori reasoning. It is a harsh fact of life for the public to learn that intrepid researchers will bend the truth, and will happily do so, for they are engaged in their noble cause. And don’t expect the method and appendices you read in their well-groomed papers to be the methodology they honestly and truly stuck with. Consultant statisticians like me get to see how grimy things have gotten before research work is licked into passable shape (but not before we’ve signed a NDA keeping us mum). Despite the white lab coats, science can be a dirty business! Ranting is now done for the day, so let me turn the handle on some numbers…

Dominance

The idea behind this section is to look at the topline national figures for (rescaled) influenza mortality for all age groups across England & Wales over the period 1920 – 2022, and ask a neural network (multilayer perceptron - MLP) to go figure which age subgroups best describe what has been happening over this time. In order to achieve this I asked the MLP module to split the data file of 103 annual records into a 50:50 training to test ratio. Herewith the key outputs:

I’m happy with that.

Though perhaps not that discernible to the inexperienced eye, the difference between predicted and observed mortality increases with increasing mortality. Look at the jiggling about the black X=Y line and you’ll see there’s more of it as we move toward the right. This tells us that rather deadly national outbreaks are harder to predict using combinations of age subgroups, and so we may deduce they are more complex affairs.

Another clue to this is given in the lower table. The best predictor of national mortality is the oldest age group of 75+ years, as we may expect. This is followed by the 65 to 74-year group, as we may also expect. What we may not expect is that the 15 to 24-year group is the third best predictor of influenza mortality. This is interesting and I suspect this changes over time, with some years striking down our young. Though this is not exactly new news, what it usefully does is objectively indicate that it is the 75+ year group I should focus on if I want to consider the likely effects of heatwaves. This I shall now do…

Big Pot Cooking

What I’m going to do now is run MLP again, but submit influenza mortality for the 75+ year group as the dependent variable, and submit that giant raft of 60 temperature variables that I listed in part 3 as independent predictors. Here’s the gubbins:

This massive table has been truncated

I’m not so thrilled with this because of the skew in the observed vs. predicted graph. The MLP model is clearly (and badly) under-predicting years when mortality in the oldest age group is soaring. This tells us that temperature, and change in temperature, isn’t really to blame for deadly years amongst the vulnerable, otherwise that cloud of purple points would be hugging the X=Y line. A handy null result right there, then!

If we now turn to the hit parade of candidate independent variables, then top of the charts is the mean maximum daily temperature attained during the autumn months of September, October and November. Closely linked to this is the standard deviation of the mean daily temperature for autumn, which is no doubt highly correlated. And then we’ve got the mean daily differential temperature for the summer months in the bronze medal position. This is fascinating, and suggests one of the roots of influenza might lie in temperature fluctuations in the run up to the influenza season – though we must keep that under-predicting model in mind. I guess I better look at these three variables in more detail just to check we aren’t being led astray.

A Reduction

I shall start by being saucy and ignoring my own advice on using cross-sectional methods on a reduction made from the big pot boil-up: herewith a Pearson bivariate matrix:

Well, there’s a tasteless table for you!

Of the three top predictors chosen by MLP to predict influenza mortality in the elderly, then only the very best performing predictor manages to return any kind of a result in terms of overall correlation. Even so, this is a pretty thin result (r = -0.218, p=0.027), and I’m going to bet it fails the ARIMA acid test.

Hang on, one ARIMA with fries coming up…

Yep, there we go.

The term fails to reach statistical significance in an ARIMA(0,1,1) model structure, with p=0.270. This tells me we are looking at cross-sectional artefact once again, and this time it has crept in through use of a neural network that I tried to use to render that big list of veggies down.

I’m all cooked-out, so shall now withdraw with a slice of Mrs Dee’s buckwheat flour Victoria sponge layered with Mr Dee’s homemade gooseberry jam, and a lavish amount of buttercream…

Kettle On!