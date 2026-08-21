John Dee's Almanac

John Dee's Almanac

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SteveT
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"Despite the white lab coats, science can be a dirty business", As the Fauci debacle currently unfolding seems to indicate!

Anyway, keywords; Victoria sponge, gooseberries and buttercream. You lucky, lucky,... (Monty Python reference:-)

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