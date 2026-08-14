John Dee's Almanac

John Dee's Almanac

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Jacek Hoffman's avatar
Jacek Hoffman
8h

I'm afraid that by examining so many variables, you'll eventually find something that looks like a temperature effect. My intuition tells me that if any relationship were causal and significant, it would scream "see me" from afar, and all these advanced methods wouldn't be necessary.

As Satan's advocate, I'll suggest that it's not temperature, but air humidity that influences the spread of the flu. Another thousand correlations to investigate.

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