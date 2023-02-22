Yesterday I hastily scribbled some initial notes on a peculiar finding. Before I got stuck into analysing the file of files I though I’d better check a few things, starting with comparison to the first release of this data on 6 Jul 2022. I expected figures to be pretty much the same for the overlapping months of Apr 2021 - May 2022, except they weren’t; the ONS had gone and found more deaths and their estimates of person years in their vaccination cohort had increased. I summarised the changes in a spreadsheet and noted an inexplicable pattern of what seemed to be artificially boosted ASMR for unvaccinated individuals. Funny that. I thought I’d better get stuck back in asap, so set my alarm for 5am.

Early Morning Consternation

Something that puzzles me in these early hours is how ONS have gone about deriving those Age-Standardised Mortality Rates (ASMR) - they don’t appear to have provided the data necessary for us to do this for ourselves. I thus decided to abandon ASMR for the time be…