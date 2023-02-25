We’re on the fifth day of the new ONS file of files with a revision for outright bloopers already released, but with a bunch of issues remaining that is bigger than my full English breakfast (and I like a big breakfast). I heartily recommend the following reading/viewing:

Deaths among the ghost population by Dr Clare Craig

the new UK ONS data is out and it's worse than before by elo gato malo

The latest ONS data on deaths by covid vaccination status by Professors Neil & Fenton

England Deaths by Vaccination Status by Joel Smalley

ONS Data: 25% Excess Mortality Among the Boosted is Obscured by Undercounting of the Unvaccinated by Igor Chudov

There are also some splendid threads on Twitter from @ClareCraigPath, @profnfenton, @josh99, @OS51388957, @USMortality and the inimitable @Jikkyleaks.

