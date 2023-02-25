ONS Vaccination Deaths Analysis (part 3)
Another poke at the vital dataset that should be error-free but is not
We’re on the fifth day of the new ONS file of files with a revision for outright bloopers already released, but with a bunch of issues remaining that is bigger than my full English breakfast (and I like a big breakfast). I heartily recommend the following reading/viewing:
Norman Fenton and John Campbell discuss latest ONS deaths by vaccination status data (49mins)
Deaths among the ghost population by Dr Clare Craig
the new UK ONS data is out and it's worse than before by elo gato malo
The latest ONS data on deaths by covid vaccination status by Professors Neil & Fenton
England Deaths by Vaccination Status by Joel Smalley
ONS Data: 25% Excess Mortality Among the Boosted is Obscured by Undercounting of the Unvaccinated by Igor Chudov
There are also some splendid threads on Twitter from @ClareCraigPath, @profnfenton, @josh99, @OS51388957, @USMortality and the inimitable @Jikkyleaks.
Big Time Mess
I think it fair to say that the Office for Nobbled Statistics (ONS) has messed-up big time with argua…
