With my EPR data sample now becoming a little stale (records end 22nd Sep) and no obvious prospect of an update I thought I’d turn my attention back to data published by the UK GOV coronavirus dashboard team, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and NHS Digital. It’s been a long time since I saw a simple slide of daily COVID-19 cases and fancied starting out with this. Trouble is way back in May 2020 we were undertaking an average of 66,398 viral tests per day across England, whilst back in May 2021 we had bumped that to 853,692 viral tests per day, this representing a whopping great factor increase of x12.9! Do you think we just might be capable of detecting more cases during 2021 than during 2020? I certainly think so, though this bias doesn’t seem to bother the authorities or folk who should know better.

Over the period 30th Jan 2020 – 27th Dec 2021 the grand daily mean for test activity in England under pillar 1 and pillar 2 schemes fetches up at 532,799 tests per day. This pro…