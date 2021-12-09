With MSM headlines declaring that PPSD is responsible for all the collapsing young folk in the largest font possible I thought we may take the CDS data for a spin and see what we can see. CDS doesn’t offer a great deal of diagnostic resolution so I counted incidences of the following:

Central Nervous System conditions (excluding strokes)

Central Nervous System conditions (excluding strokes) - other non-epilepsy

Diagnosis not classifiable

Nothing abnormal detected

Psychiatric conditions

This is indeed a rather rough and ready proxy for PPSD but I find the results rather fascinating. We observe my measure of PPSD steadily rising since the end of 2017 with some curious leaps. There is a strong inversion around week 17 of 2019 (w/b 20th April) when the younger generation starts to suffer more and I am rather wildly wondering if this marks the beginning of the pandemic proper.

We can see some peaks coincident with lockdowns (marked as pairs of red and green dashed lines) and perhaps we should als…