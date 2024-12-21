Based on the provided search results, the correct form is “Season’s Greetings”. The apostrophe indicates a singular possessive noun, meaning the greetings belong to the season (in this case, the winter holiday season). This possessive form is widely used in various contexts, including writing, advertising, and even K-pop merchandise packages. The search results suggest that the phrase has been in use since at least the mid-1800s, and its usage has been consistent, with the apostrophe indicating possession. While some sources may use “Seasons Greetings” without the apostrophe, the majority of instances and references support the possessive form “Season’s Greetings”.

Well, that’s A.I. for you; specifically the Brave search engine A.I. that is sometimes useful, sometimes not. I shall never forgive it for leaving out salt in the ‘perfect’ recipe for basmati rice. This is indeed the season of goodwill and forgiveness to all, but I am excluding anything artificial that claims to be intelligent even though sage advice has been provided on the use of the apostrophe.

Bah! Humbug!

A Christmas Caramel

In our ‘chocolate room’ at the head of the table where we find the carving chair with the wonky arm - and where we find three candlesticks and a handy decanter of port - we shall also find this:

A pint-sized facsimile edition of A Christmas Carol by that man Dickens. Usually I don’t read the forewords to books, but I read the foreword to this one; by G K Chesterton, no less, who had this to say back in 1922:

“The modern intellectuals show great eagerness in reviving an old custom once it is destroyed. They show particular eagerness in reviving it when they have themselves destroyed it. The educated classes are everlastingly sweeping things away as vulgar errors…” “Many amiable sociologists will say, as he [Scrooge] said, “Let them die and decrease the surplus population.” The improved proposal is that they should die before they are born.” “This is true enough even to more modern life ; and we have all met mental defectives in the comfortable classes who are humoured, as with a kind of hobby, by being allowed to go about lecturing on the mental deficiency of poor people… we have all heard the idle rich explaining why the idle poor deserve to be left to die of hunger” “He [Scrooge] would not have thought it natural to pursue Bob Cratchit to his own home, to spy on him, to steal his turkey, to run away with his punch-bowl, to kidnap his crippled child, and put him in prison as a defective.”

How remarkably resonant. As a society we seem to be stuck in a groove.

And so I found myself encouraged to digest the remainder of contents by candlelight (and by chocolate bar); travelling back to 1843 when a powerful empire was shaping the world and all within it: we are but nuts in a Christmas caramel; and toasted ones at that!

If you’re not a bookish nut (toasted or otherwise) then I shall recommend the motion picture that is The Man Who Invented Christmas, for this delights Mrs Dee and myself in equal measure. Those who enjoy a good song and a bit of cock-er-knee jiggly-wig might try another Dee household favourite, this being the fabulously festive musical Scrooge! (Albert Finney, 1970).

Is This A Database I See Before Me, The File Toward My Hand?

Come, let me analyse thee. I have thee not, and yet I see thee still. Art thou not, fatal vision, sensible to ARIMA as to regression? Or art thou but a database of the mind, a false creation, proceeding from the WEF-oppressed brain?

These days I find myself scraping a living as a crumbling numerical alchemist involved in the dark arts of revelation, prophecy, and statistical sorcery. To this end I seem to have settled into a pattern of penning fortnightly articles for John Dee’s Almanac and John Dee’s Private Passion; these being interspersed with weekly articles flowing through John Dee’s Climate Normal. This is a comfortable workload of 8 editions per month, and one that I am likely to adhere to for 2025. Value I say!

Regulars may observe that I’ve removed all paywalls save for a few articles declared to be premium content. The reason is simple: owing to the meagre paid subscription rate (2.0% and falling) my Substack publishing project cannot possibly be sustained as a serious business venture. Hence I’ve thrown the pantry doors open, and will endeavour to produce what I can when I can in my own good time. Yet: this has removed a sizeable burden, and I find I am enjoying myself in the kitchen once more.

New for 2025 will be a move away from all things COVID unless I get any bright ideas, and/or decent data worth serious crunching comes my way. That being said my first non-COVID venture is likely to concern the enigma that is transmission of epidemic influenza: the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Climate-wise I have a list of projects longer than my arm (and I have long arms).

Nevertheless, paying subscribers - being afforded the opportunity to comment freely below - are welcome to offer suggestions for new and exciting work streams at this time; yet I shall suggest that a work stream involving influenza is not to be sneezed at!

And now all please stand for our next carol; O Come, All Ye Faithful

Christmas Delivery

The next edition of Private Passion is due on Wednesday 25th December, but being Christmas day you're not going to get anything out of me except for tuneless drunken carol singing. Wednesday 1st January, being New Year's day; and the day when our true loves will be sending us eight maids a-milking, may well see me nursing a hangover so no PP then either. Hence PP will kick-off again on Wednesday 8th January, with an article exploring the electrosmog generated by some popular household devices.



The next edition of Climate Normal is due Friday 27th December; and, as good fortune would have it, I've already penned a head-banging article that will take my UK regional rainfall series a step further with the presentation of ARIMA models for the five regions of England.

Monday 30th December, being the sixth day of Christmas when our true loves will be sending us six geese a-laying, is when I would normally be sending out the next edition of the Almanac. The spanner in the crumble here is that my four-and-a-bit year COVID run will be at an end and it'll take me a fair few days of sober effort to change engines. Thus, I anticipate the next edition of the Almanac to roll out of the station on Monday 6th January directly after twelfth night revelries and their cures. Coincident with Epiphany in the Gregorian calendar, I am hoping my funky new series on the transmission of epidemic influenza will thrill and delight!

Gratitude

I must end this Christmas edition by gratefully acknowledging those who are supporting me financially. Thank you, thank you and thank you! That sizzling serving of sure and succulent shekels sure helps take the strain off my need to earn an income to boost my modest pension. In practical terms it means I can invest in exotica like data loggers and stats software; it also means I can spend a fair few hours at this desk without having to worry unduly about the time I’m spending here.

But: more than that; it gives me a warmed fudge sauce feeling that there are kindly folk out there wot actually appreciate wot I do. That warm feeling is much-needed when I’ve been counting far too many dead people and the sick; or when I’ve been peeling back yet another fracking layer of climate lies and fraud that frustrates the sage and onion stuffing out of me.

And so we shall raise a glass to each other… and hopefully scoff a warm mince pie. In the closing words of master Timothy Cratchit:

“God Bless Us, Every One!”

Still warm from the oven, Mrs Dee’s hyper-brandy mince pies.

Merry Christmas!