Many thanks for the ideas and suggestions on how I should go about selling my wares and not selling my wares. We might think of the situation as Schrödinger’s kitchen. What prompted this flurry of fiddly faddly widdle biddle was a recent article by my hero twins, namely Professors Fenton and Neil.

In The future of Where Are The Numbers? they set out their plan of offering full access to articles for 2 weeks for free subscribers but with commenting disabled. They’ve also raised monthly subscriptions for paid subscribers from $5 to $7 with a discount for yearly subscription. Like modest moi they suffer from lowly paid subscriber rates and, although they have a juicy following of +20k fans, their percentage of paid subscribers stands at only 1%.

A quick stab at my vintage calculator (proof below) reveals a paid subscriber rate of 1.9% across all of my three publications so I guess I must be doing something sort of right after all. I suspect this is down to the quality of my jokes and judicious use of subliminal messaging (hence all the pictures of tea, biscuits, coffee and cake).

My New Plan

After a final consultation with Mrs Dee (being the controller of the Dee finances and chief breadwinner wot has underwritten this venture all along) my new plan has been etched into the ‘about’ section of each publication. Here’s what is written in the about section for John Dee’s Almanac:

If you take out a freebie subscription you may receive the occasional free-to-view article in your email inbox but only when I have time/inclination to produce them (so don't hold your breath). Any free-to-view articles will be archived behind a paywall after 3 days. As a freebie subscriber comments will be disabled and you will not automatically get notified of each and every publication, so you’ll need to go online every week to see what is hot, new and tasty from the kitchens of John Dee. If you take out a paid subscription you’ll automatically receive the full quota of articles in your inbox on a regular basis plus a blessing from the Pope. Comments will be enabled and we can chat about cake, beer and the nature of reality. As a paying subscriber you can also request access to my two other publications (John Dee’s Climate Normal, John Dee’s Private Passion) by dropping a comment somewhere. I will then email you lifetime comps with a further papal blessing.

I’ve no intention of raising the subscription rates of £4 per month and I’d like to keep the annual rate at £48 because that all seems neat and tidy with square edges. That £4 will get you the contents of three publications, this amounting to 497 articles as it stands this fine morning. My revised publication schedule will yield a total of 6 articles per month so that’s 67p per article for those who like to know these things. I can’t guarantee 6 articles each and every month because some will take a great deal of preparation (and thinking). In terms of hourly rate of pay I estimate I’m currently earning £4.78 per hour so no, I’m not in this for the money!

Sustainability

Analysis is in my blood so I’m going to be doing some analysis somewhere for somebody until my body wears out and I join the giant kitchen in the sky. Even if income from this venture dropped to zero I’ll still churn out articles whenever I can find some spare time and it’s cold and wet outside. They may be one per month, admittedly, but they’d hopefully taste as… er… tasty. In sum we may say the venture is infinitely sustainable as long as I have a pulse.

In the event of Mrs Dee winning the lottery buying a super yacht and asking me to be head chef I’d close the publication down and everyone would be reimbursed pro rata, so your annual or monthly investment wouldn’t disappear into the aether even in an unlikely scenario such as this.

Nailed It

I think that’s nailed it, so I shall leave you all with one last image…

Kettle On!