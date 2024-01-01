Today, on this first day of the new year, I want to do something a bit different with that lump of NHS data I keep hacking at. We’ve had logistic regression models coming out of our ears for weeks on end and I don’t think there’s anything more I can squeeze out on this front other than endless model refinement with dwindling value.

The bottom line is that the vaccines appear to magically confer benefits for all manner of condition until you start to iron out the many sources of bias. After ironing all that stock and share-boosting hyper magic disappears and we are left with products that are ineffective in terms of reducing risk of acute respiratory conditions. Not only that but they appear to increase the risk of severe COVID leading to acute respiratory conditions. Incredible as this may seem in view of the “safe and effective” publicity campaign this is what rigorous statistical analysis of 18,000+ in-hospital deaths in a single NHS Trust actually tells us.

