In a recent article entitled The Deadly Initial Spring 2020 Covid Wave Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil of QMUL usefully bring together information from various sources that point to iatrogenesis as a possible underlying cause of death of the vulnerable and elderly in spring 2020 - the iatrogenesis hypothesis. For those unfamiliar with the Latin word Merriam-Webster defines it as:

The unintentional causation of an unfavorable health condition (such as disease, injury, infection, or an adverse drug reaction) during the process of providing medical care (such as surgery, drug treatment, hospitalization, or diagnostic testing).

As I have stated in previous articles iatrogenic death is unavoidable in systems of healthcare even when extreme vigilance and total dedication are brought to bear. Negligence and error in diagnosis, treatment and patient management are a fact of clinical life, and so the tricky question is whether sloppiness of an individual, unit or entire service is beyon…