The Last Mimzy (2007) is a fabulous fantasy film in which a scientist in the distant future sets out to avert a catastrophic ecological disaster by sending a small number of high tech devices that resemble toys back in time. In a similar vein I’m a retired scientist setting out to avert a non-catastrophic publishing disaster by sending a high tech device that resembles a substack article forward in time.

Just doing some accounting bits and pieces, being the financial year end and all that. I had to break some rough news to my boss and personal banker (Mrs Dee) that my substack enterprise was raking in £4.29 per hour. My boss, who underwrites this venture, was not impressed. As a result I've got to shape up or put the entire project on the back burner. Expect some changes as from today!

Shaping-up comes in two flavours:

Dramatically reducing my hours and running substack as a hobby in my spare time (assuming I can find some spare time). Publishing all articles from now on as pay-to-view and hoping there is sufficient readership support for me to balance the books.

Just to give folk some idea last week I spent 56 hours sitting at my workstation. That’s fine providing I can raise a reasonable publishing income to replace income lost in my other businesses. But that ain’t happening, with 96.8% of my subscriber base opting for free-to-view. I can continue offering free-to-view articles if folk feel that is vital but we’re looking at closer to 5.6 hours of invested time per week instead of 56. With that I reckon I could pop out one or two decent articles per month. It may, of course, come to that if sufficient folk are not in a position to financially support my venture. At least I tried.

Huge and sloppy wet thanks to those who’ve supported me financially so far. It isn’t just your money, though, that has provided the magic. When I’ve been down, depressed and feeling utterly shitty; and when I’ve wondered why the fudge I’m sitting at my workstation at 5am in my dressing gown on a cold, damp morning and grappling with deaths, disease and doom, that’s when your support has lifted me. Bizarre as it may seem the money is more than just the money; it’s the thought behind it, and this is what I have warmed myself on. So thank you. It means a lot.

If you’ve a subscription with one of my publications don’t take out another - simply let me know in a comment and I’ll issue a comp to ensure you don’t pay twice (or even three times)!

Aha! Excellent! Mrs Dee has just brought me a fresh pot of red bush tea so I’ll stop there and have a slurp…

