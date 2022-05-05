We all know that age-adjusted mortality is where its at but do you think you can go find a source file that usefully provides all the info you need in one neat spreadsheet sitting on the ONS server somewhere?

No indeed!

Neither am I interested in any old age-adjustment either: I want population estimates by quinary age band (5-year) from zero upward by gender by year going all the way back to 1970. I want to have my cake and eat it!

Whilst such a file does not exist, the ONS do offer some raw ingredients among the datasets listed on this page. A careful rummage will yield three files of importance; namely:

analysistool2020uk.xlsx

populations20012016.xls

historicmaritalstatusestimatesmid1971tomid2001.xls

These offer exactly what I want for the periods 1971 - 1981, 1986 - 2001, 2001 - 2016 and 2011 - 2020 providing I stick to a common 18-level coding frame of 0-4y, 5-9y, 10-14y, 15-19y, 20-24y, 25-29y, 30-34y, 35-39y, 40-44y, 45-49y, 50-54y, 55-59y, 60-64y, 65-69y, 70-74y, 75-79y, 80-84y, 8…