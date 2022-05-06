Yesterday I summarised my efforts to obtain population estimates by quinary age band (5-year) from zero upward by sex by year going all the way back to 1970, explaining how this information wasn’t sitting on a shelf somewhere despite it being pretty basic stuff. This morning we are going to take a look at some rather interesting population trends.

I’ve 36 time series to show in total (18 age bands by sex) which would look a bit messy all lumped together so I’ve opted for teasing out 6 series at a time. The idea here is to print them all out and paste them onto a large piece of cardboard entitled ‘My Project’ using that runny white glue that was handed out back when classrooms were full of dangerous things like scissors, paint, ink and crayons.

Let us start with the males…

In this slide over at the top left and skimming 2.1 million souls we get to see the procession of a sizeable and well-defined hump that are the baby boomers as they mature over time, these being the result of fecundity …