In my previous post we observed a curious hump in the percentage intake of emergency #ACS cases between Jan and Mar but absolutely no sign of a persistent trend, as may be expected from the work of Dr Steven Gundry. I promised to look at age and gender effects and so here we are at my second post of the day.

I decided to divide admissions into those under 45 years of age and those aged 45 years and over because this gave me an even split for total admissions. A quick crosstabulation of age band by gender revealed a borderline association between age and gender (Fisher Exact Test p=0.048, n=3,045) with younger females being slightly over-represented. This is borne out by personal experience of working alongside an ACS nurse consultant. This is a subtle effect so I decided to simplify my task and look at only age effects.

We may now conclude that the early hump has been generated among the older intake and is not a function of youngsters getting into trouble post-vaccination. Indeed so, f…