In my previous post in this series on #ACS we pondered on the Jan – Mar hump in cases aged 45 years and over and seeming lack of overall trend for those under 45y. I’d been using the ECDS dataset for a substantial NHS Trust for this analysis and into the pot I had thrown the following diagnoses on admission:

Acute coronary syndrome

Acute non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction

Acute ST segment elevation myocardial infarction

Cardiac arrest

Cardiogenic shock

Long QT syndrome

Preinfarction syndrome

Despite this the data appeared to be at odds with reports of cardiac issues among younger folk from healthcare professionals and reports popping up in MSM.

It is worth noting that ECDS is the brand new bells and whistles system used by emergency departments in the UK that kicked off in Jan 2021. Suspecting another of those we-seem-to-have-lost-folk coding issues I decided to flip back to the old CDS registration system to see what could be seen. This doesn’t offer the same diagnostic resolution…