Herewith a plot of weekly admissions to the emergency departments of a large UK NHS Trust for the period w/b 7 Jan 17 - 11 Sep 21 for those coming through the front door with a respiratory diagnosis (chronic & acute). The peak was achieved w/b 7 Dec 2019 – w/b 21 Dec 2019. I’d bet good money that was the pandemic proper. The implication is we were already immune before policies kicked-in.