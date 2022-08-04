In the first part of this series I produced an ARIMA model for the prediction of new daily certified COVID deaths during the first wave of the pandemic in England using new daily COVID case counts as an independent predictor. This turned out to be highly statistically significant as we may expect (p<0.001) but yielded a modest effect size, with the coefficient of determination estimated at R-square = 0.190; that is to say some 19% of the variation in the daily death count can be explained by variation in the daily case count.

A Notion

This morning I had the notion of using the basic model I produced for part 1 of this series to investigate what we may call ‘delay to death’. That is to say, once folk who are rather ill have been identified as COVID positive, how many days will then pass until the point of death. There are numerous clinical reports for onset of death ranging from days to weeks but I wanted to get a feel for the population level picture for England during the first wave.

To…