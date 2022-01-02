Weekly All Cause Death: England & Wales
From The Office for Nobbled Statistics...
Fresh baked this morning after downloading the latest data from ONS. Note the 2014/15 winter flu spike and signs of persistent excess death creeping up for 2021. We are likely not heading to a happy place despite being vaccinated to the eyeballs as a nation but we can always blame it on post-pandemic syndrome and/or climate change!
