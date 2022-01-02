Some additional slides for paying subscribers. The April 2020 bump in weekly deaths is normally attributed to the first wave yet it also corresponds to drastic NHS policy changes such as shunting of thousands of elderly/frail patients from hospital beds to care homes. In the trade we call this unsafe discharge. These people were also subject to end-of-life care pathways (removal of regular medication and nil by mouth/DNR notices) whether they were nearing end of life or not. Emergency Laws preventing relatives from witnessing this. In the trade we call this iatrogenic death.

