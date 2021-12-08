In previous posts in this series we have been looking at trends in acute coronary syndrome and non-ischaemic cardiac admissions to A&E for those under 45 years of age as derived from the CDS dataset for an undisclosed UK NHS Trust, this being one of our larger Trusts. I promised to take a look at in-hospital deaths for a variety of cardiac causes and crunched the data accordingly.

What stopped me in my tracks was this peculiar result for all cause weekly in-hospital death for those under 45 years of age (slide #1). The big question we need to ask is where have all the deaths gone? The next big question we need to ask is where did the pandemic go? Whilst I can easily theorise that the pandemic didn’t hit the younger generations I can’t easily theorise away a bunch of missing deaths! Did these folk never make it to hospital? Did all manner of disease magically disappear? Did they stop working or commuting?