Today we are going to shorten the time series to 2020/w1 to 2022/w13 in order to take advantage of higher resolution age banding (5-year bands). I’m also going to split the data by gender for good measure (see what I did there?). After some thought and a cuppa I decided to split the weekly all cause data into COVID and non-COVID deaths, this approach giving us a total of 152 time series to consider. This is more than Substack can handle so part 5 will consider non-COVID data for those up to 49 years of age at death, and part 6 will consider non-COVID data for those aged 50 and over at death. Parts 7 & 8 will repeat the process for COVID cases. Get the kettle on and biscuits opened because we are going to look at a stream of 20 slides then break for a cuppa and a bit of chat, finishing with a tangy non-parametric test for randomness (runs test).