I’ve now boiled the non-COVID adult (18 - 99y) admissions data down into 24 diagnostic groupings so we can eyeball trends over the period Jan - Sep 2021. A total of 208,791 admissions were available for analysis offering a total of 226,506 diagnoses (mean rate = 1.08 diagnoses per admission). No distinction has been made between unvaccinated and vaccinated cases since this leads to difficulties in accounting for age-related phased rollout. If vaccinations are causing certain adverse reactions then over the period Jan - Sep 2021 we should see incidence of these rising within the general admission population. Obviously, there may be other reasons why certain conditions rise and fall over time and this must be borne in mind; in particular we need to note the impact of lockdown policies and consequent delays to both diagnostics and treatments as the NHS effectively went into mothballs. Deterioration of the nation’s general health will be a fact of life for decades to come.

Significant Slop…