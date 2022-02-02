Weekly Trends In ED Admissions: Gynaecological
Lessons from an undisclosed NHS Trust
Another in my series of trend slides for 18 – 99y non-COVID admissions. The diagnostic range for this series was as follows:
We observe a significant rise in cases from week 1 (w/b 2 Jan) to week 19 (w/b 8 May) and a most curious decline thereafter. Not having access to historic data it is difficult to determine how much of this may be ascribed to natural cycles or whether the average intake of 44.9 cases per week is considered typical.
