This morning I have broken the total gynaecological series down into issues surrounding pregnancy/childbirth and general gynaecological issues and attach two slides for interest. Generalised Linear Modelling (GLM) indicates lack of an overall trend for pregnancy issues (p=0.632) as well as for general gynaecological (p=0.088), though with the later there does seem to be an incremental rate over the first 9 weeks of 2021.

Pregnancy: Braxton Hicks contractions; Eclampsia; Ectopic pregnancy; Incomplete miscarriage; Labour established; Miscarriage; Miscarriage with complication; Missed miscarriage; Postpartum haemorrhage; Pre-eclampsia; Puerperal sepsis; Retained products after miscarriage; Termination of pregnancy with complication; Threatened miscarriage.

General gynaecological: Dysmenorrhoea; Female pelvic inflammatory disease; Menorrhagia; Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome; Postmenopausal bleeding; Prolapse of female genital organs.