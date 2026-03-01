What I Got Up To In The NHS...
With spring softly but surely in the air I decided to revamp my moth-eaten CV by listing-out clinical projects I was involved in from 2001 to 2009. I didn't realise there were so many!
This is not an exhaustive list by any means.
For one thing, all those little extra analyses that consecutive Clinical Directors and Departmental Managers wanted at the last possible minute before their many meetings are not included, as are the myriads of weeny little jobs that surgeons wanted me to undertake whilst standing looking over my shoulder and thrusting a USB in my face. Then there were the ‘suits’ working for NHS England whose shared hot-desks were down the end of the corridor; they’d approach me with, “John, if I buy you lunch could you do this analysis for me?”
Then there was the Director of the Primary Care Trust who’d phone and say, “John, are you free right now?” - can’t say no to the purse holder! And then, pretty much every other morning at 8am, was a queue of pale-faced senior house officers waiting outside my office, who were all going to get bawled at terribly by their consultant at 8:30am for not handing in their clinical audit project.
The key for early morning arrival was to step over the turds, vomit and discarded needles outside your door, then check the toilets for prostitutes. City hospitals at night certainly open your eyes, especially if the regular security patrol wasn’t quick enough. The police station inside the main entrance should be clue enough!
So yes, it was a busy-old time, and an analysis of my workload at one point yielded a figure of 400% over-commitment. “Do what you can, but remember you won’t save the NHS single-handed!” was the reply from my (over-worked) Clinical Director. Quite often, at 7pm, I thought I ought to be getting home, and that’s when I invariably found my boss (the Division Manager) sitting staring at a screen and looking pained. “The cardiologists are up to something again!”, she’d say, and so I always made her a decent cup of coffee with my prized beans, and we’d chew through claims of their much-needed and absolutely essential gazillion increase in their departmental budget. Happy days as they say.
Now here’s the thing… according to my job description I was only supposed to head-up the clinical audit department and oversee the clinical-side databases. The Trust-side admissions databases were overseen by a whole gang of IM&T staff, with Information Officers at the beck and call of senior managers. Except, that when our Information Officer disappeared on his much-needed holiday (or got struck with a lurgy), then little old moi had to shoulder the responsibility on top of my other duties. Still, it was exciting stuff and I got to expand my sphere of influence.
Word soon got out among the consultant firms and nursing leads that I was a statistician, and since our R&D team took about 6 months to reply to a simple request for analyses, then pretty much every consultant, registrar and keen senior house officer beat a path to my office door. R&D nurses too, along with matrons, physios, the rehab crew and some pretty formidable ward sisters. And so it came to pass that I undertook a rather varied and rather large bunch of projects in support of these lovely and rather keen clinicians. So long as I didn’t slip on a turd then all would be well.
And so - after all that waffle - here is that list of projects that I now cannot believe I ever managed. What a time it was, but I’m sure glad I’d departed from the scene well before the Health and Social Care Act 2012 ripped through the fragile infrastructure, and well before the ‘pandemic’ took shape.
5-day discharge audit post-cardiac surgery
Abdominal complications post-cardiac surgery
Acute coronary syndrome admissions analysis
Acute coronary syndrome protocol
Anti-thrombotics & anti-platelet use & outcomes
Aortic surgery 1996 – 2005
Aortic valve surgery study
Aprotonin in cardiac surgery
Assessment of CICU weaning protocol
Atrial septal defect closure
Bed-rest post-femoral arterial sheath removal
Benchmarking aids for senior management
Benefits of beating heart surgery in combined aortic valve & graft procedures
Bilateral internal mammary artery (BIMA) grafting study
Biventricular pacemaker audit
Bleeding post-femoral line insertion
Blood loss, blood product usage & blood saving technique audit
Cardiac monitoring & rhythm recognition
Cardiac procedures for patients aged 70 years and over
Cardiac rehabilitation and the National Service Framework
Cardiac rhythm management
Cardiac surgery & Marfan syndrome
Cardiac surgery for anaemic patients
Cardiac surgery training and patient outcome
Cardiology pre-assessment clinic audit
Carotid Endarterectomy audit
Catheter laboratory utilisation
Central venous catheter insertion
Chest pain admissions to the emergency department
CICU length of stay
CICU stay & mortality
Clinical negligence scheme for trusts (CNST) audit
Clopidogrel use & surgical outcomes
Complications post-cardiac surgery
Consent for thrombolysis in the emergency department
Consultant firm workload
Core temperature on arrival in CICU
Coronary Care Unit audit
Critical incidents in CICU & HDU
Cumulative risk adjusted mortality for cardiac anaesthetists
Cumulative risk adjusted mortality for cardiac surgeons
Cytochrome P450 Interactions with Simvastatin
Development of a perfusion protocol
Development of a physiotherapy assessment tool
Dobutamine stress echo
Drug eluting stents
Essence of care audit
Estimation of glomerular filtration rate
Grown-up congenital heart surgery (GUCH)
Haematocrit study
Hand washing in CICU & HDU
Heart failure management
Heart failure support service assessment
Heart failure survey
Implantable cardioverter defibrillators for arrhythmias
Isolated primary aortic valve replacement
Key trends in cardiothoracic service provision
Length of post-operative stay and cardiopulmonary bypass use
Long stay cardiac patients
Major surgery for lung cancer
Management of bile
Management of ST elevation myocardial infarction
Medical note quality
Mitral valve replacement study
Mortality and complications in older patients undergoing cardiac surgery
Mortality rate trends
Myocardial Infarction National Audit Project (MINAP)
Non-elective referrals
Nurse-led extubation study
Nursing workload assessment
Off-pump surgery for isolated primary coronary artery bypass grafting
Outcomes following stent placement
Outcomes for diabetics following cardiac surgery
Outcomes of mechanically ventilated patients requiring tracheostomy in CICU
Patient privacy & dignity audit
Pectus repair
Pneumonectomy audit
Post myocardial infarction patient care
Post-operative nausea and vomiting audit
Post-surgical glycaemic control in CICU & HDU
Pre-assessment clinic & surgical bed use
Predicting length of stay post-cardiac surgery
Pregnancy and coronary heart disease
Pressure-relieving mattresses
Primary angioplasty audit
Prophylaxis for myocardial infarction
Pros and cons of routine outcomes monitoring
Quality of life for patients with poor left ventricular function
Radial artery consent audit
Radiofrequency ablation
Radiological landmarks for central venous catheter tip positioning
Rapid Access Chest Pain Clinic
Re-admissions for cardiac surgery
Re-operation for bleeding post-cardiac surgery
Right ventricular assist device in off-pump coronary surgery
Risk trend in isolated primary coronary artery bypass grafting
Ross procedures
Stroke following isolated primary coronary artery bypass grafting
Surgical outcomes for diabetics
Surgical wound healing study
Tracheostomy protocol
Transoesophageal echo
Treadmill testing false positive rates in women
Trends in interventional activity
Trends in length of stay & bed use
Trends in myocardial infarction
Trends in thrombolysis & unit performance
Use of cryotherapy in cardiac arrhythmia
Valvular heart disease
Wound infection post-cardiac surgery
Phew! I think I need to lie down with a hob nob or two, or three, or four…
Kettle On!
