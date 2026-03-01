This is not an exhaustive list by any means.

For one thing, all those little extra analyses that consecutive Clinical Directors and Departmental Managers wanted at the last possible minute before their many meetings are not included, as are the myriads of weeny little jobs that surgeons wanted me to undertake whilst standing looking over my shoulder and thrusting a USB in my face. Then there were the ‘suits’ working for NHS England whose shared hot-desks were down the end of the corridor; they’d approach me with, “John, if I buy you lunch could you do this analysis for me?”

Then there was the Director of the Primary Care Trust who’d phone and say, “John, are you free right now?” - can’t say no to the purse holder! And then, pretty much every other morning at 8am, was a queue of pale-faced senior house officers waiting outside my office, who were all going to get bawled at terribly by their consultant at 8:30am for not handing in their clinical audit project.

The key for early morning arrival was to step over the turds, vomit and discarded needles outside your door, then check the toilets for prostitutes. City hospitals at night certainly open your eyes, especially if the regular security patrol wasn’t quick enough. The police station inside the main entrance should be clue enough!

So yes, it was a busy-old time, and an analysis of my workload at one point yielded a figure of 400% over-commitment. “Do what you can, but remember you won’t save the NHS single-handed!” was the reply from my (over-worked) Clinical Director. Quite often, at 7pm, I thought I ought to be getting home, and that’s when I invariably found my boss (the Division Manager) sitting staring at a screen and looking pained. “The cardiologists are up to something again!”, she’d say, and so I always made her a decent cup of coffee with my prized beans, and we’d chew through claims of their much-needed and absolutely essential gazillion increase in their departmental budget. Happy days as they say.

Now here’s the thing… according to my job description I was only supposed to head-up the clinical audit department and oversee the clinical-side databases. The Trust-side admissions databases were overseen by a whole gang of IM&T staff, with Information Officers at the beck and call of senior managers. Except, that when our Information Officer disappeared on his much-needed holiday (or got struck with a lurgy), then little old moi had to shoulder the responsibility on top of my other duties. Still, it was exciting stuff and I got to expand my sphere of influence.

Word soon got out among the consultant firms and nursing leads that I was a statistician, and since our R&D team took about 6 months to reply to a simple request for analyses, then pretty much every consultant, registrar and keen senior house officer beat a path to my office door. R&D nurses too, along with matrons, physios, the rehab crew and some pretty formidable ward sisters. And so it came to pass that I undertook a rather varied and rather large bunch of projects in support of these lovely and rather keen clinicians. So long as I didn’t slip on a turd then all would be well.

And so - after all that waffle - here is that list of projects that I now cannot believe I ever managed. What a time it was, but I’m sure glad I’d departed from the scene well before the Health and Social Care Act 2012 ripped through the fragile infrastructure, and well before the ‘pandemic’ took shape.

5-day discharge audit post-cardiac surgery

Abdominal complications post-cardiac surgery

Acute coronary syndrome admissions analysis

Acute coronary syndrome protocol

Anti-thrombotics & anti-platelet use & outcomes

Aortic surgery 1996 – 2005

Aortic valve surgery study

Aprotonin in cardiac surgery

Assessment of CICU weaning protocol

Atrial septal defect closure

Bed-rest post-femoral arterial sheath removal

Benchmarking aids for senior management

Benefits of beating heart surgery in combined aortic valve & graft procedures

Bilateral internal mammary artery (BIMA) grafting study

Biventricular pacemaker audit

Bleeding post-femoral line insertion

Blood loss, blood product usage & blood saving technique audit

Cardiac monitoring & rhythm recognition

Cardiac procedures for patients aged 70 years and over

Cardiac rehabilitation and the National Service Framework

Cardiac rhythm management

Cardiac surgery & Marfan syndrome

Cardiac surgery for anaemic patients

Cardiac surgery training and patient outcome

Cardiology pre-assessment clinic audit

Carotid Endarterectomy audit

Catheter laboratory utilisation

Central venous catheter insertion

Chest pain admissions to the emergency department

CICU length of stay

CICU stay & mortality

Clinical negligence scheme for trusts (CNST) audit

Clopidogrel use & surgical outcomes

Complications post-cardiac surgery

Consent for thrombolysis in the emergency department

Consultant firm workload

Core temperature on arrival in CICU

Coronary Care Unit audit

Critical incidents in CICU & HDU

Cumulative risk adjusted mortality for cardiac anaesthetists

Cumulative risk adjusted mortality for cardiac surgeons

Cytochrome P450 Interactions with Simvastatin

Development of a perfusion protocol

Development of a physiotherapy assessment tool

Dobutamine stress echo

Drug eluting stents

Essence of care audit

Estimation of glomerular filtration rate

Grown-up congenital heart surgery (GUCH)

Haematocrit study

Hand washing in CICU & HDU

Heart failure management

Heart failure support service assessment

Heart failure survey

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators for arrhythmias

Isolated primary aortic valve replacement

Key trends in cardiothoracic service provision

Length of post-operative stay and cardiopulmonary bypass use

Long stay cardiac patients

Major surgery for lung cancer

Management of bile

Management of ST elevation myocardial infarction

Medical note quality

Mitral valve replacement study

Mortality and complications in older patients undergoing cardiac surgery

Mortality rate trends

Myocardial Infarction National Audit Project (MINAP)

Non-elective referrals

Nurse-led extubation study

Nursing workload assessment

Off-pump surgery for isolated primary coronary artery bypass grafting

Outcomes following stent placement

Outcomes for diabetics following cardiac surgery

Outcomes of mechanically ventilated patients requiring tracheostomy in CICU

Patient privacy & dignity audit

Pectus repair

Pneumonectomy audit

Post myocardial infarction patient care

Post-operative nausea and vomiting audit

Post-surgical glycaemic control in CICU & HDU

Pre-assessment clinic & surgical bed use

Predicting length of stay post-cardiac surgery

Pregnancy and coronary heart disease

Pressure-relieving mattresses

Primary angioplasty audit

Prophylaxis for myocardial infarction

Pros and cons of routine outcomes monitoring

Quality of life for patients with poor left ventricular function

Radial artery consent audit

Radiofrequency ablation

Radiological landmarks for central venous catheter tip positioning

Rapid Access Chest Pain Clinic

Re-admissions for cardiac surgery

Re-operation for bleeding post-cardiac surgery

Right ventricular assist device in off-pump coronary surgery

Risk trend in isolated primary coronary artery bypass grafting

Ross procedures

Stroke following isolated primary coronary artery bypass grafting

Surgical outcomes for diabetics

Surgical wound healing study

Tracheostomy protocol

Transoesophageal echo

Treadmill testing false positive rates in women

Trends in interventional activity

Trends in length of stay & bed use

Trends in myocardial infarction

Trends in thrombolysis & unit performance

Use of cryotherapy in cardiac arrhythmia

Valvular heart disease

Wound infection post-cardiac surgery

Phew! I think I need to lie down with a hob nob or two, or three, or four…

Kettle On!