In this first post I thought it a good idea to provide directs links to AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer (Comirnaty) COVID-19 biological products so subscribers can access EudraVigilance data for themselves. The line report system may be accessed by clicking on the » symbol in the top right-hand corner of each landing screen…

When you arrive it should look something like this…