John Dee's Almanac

John Dee's Almanac

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adriana Galimberti-Rennie's avatar
Adriana Galimberti-Rennie
4h

Do more women than men have chronic lung problems, copd etc?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture