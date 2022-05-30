Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA) time series analysis was used to explore trends, cycles and seasonality in monthly excess mortality by quinary age group and sex for England & Wales for the period Jan 1975 – Dec 2021 as well as identify months over the period Mar 2020 - Mar 2021 with a statistically significant change in excess all cause mortality compared to the historic 5-year baseline. Initial raw statistical output along with commentary was provided in a premium content newsletter which may be found here. Time series plots (36 in total) along with data definitions and an outline of the methodology used may be found here.

Those not familiar with ARIMA time series modelling may wish to visit this Wiki entry for background on this powerful statistical technique. ARIMA model structures are defined by six parameters - ARIMA(p,d,q)(P,D,Q) -which define the order of each component: