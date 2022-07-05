Sausage Rolls & Tarts

Imagine you are a judge at a country fair and an entrant in the baked savoury goods section hands you a 2 foot sausage roll. If that first bite tastes heavenly then the second bite will taste heavenly, and so will the third bite until you’ve scoffed all 24 inches. This is akin to the phenomenon of serial correlation (a.k.a. autocorrelation) that lurks within the vast majority of time series data.

Now imagine moving along to the baked sweet goods section to face a table laden with 24 individual tarts made by 24 individual bakers. Some are going to taste heavenly, some will have soggy bottoms and some will have burnt edges that the baker tried to scrape off. This is akin to data that has been randomly sampled from a large population: you never know what you are going to get on any given day!

In my newsletters Pandemic En Croûte and Pandemic En Croûte – another slice I committed the cardinal sin of ignoring serial correlation within the rolling 7-day new cases detected…