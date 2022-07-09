In part 2 of this series I declared that “until I can get my Durbin-Watsons to rise I shall continue to improve the recipe”, so I went back to basics in Chicken Or Egg? only to discover some interesting structure within the rolling 7-day count of new cases detected with cases mysteriously rising/falling a few days before test activity rises/falls, and doing the same a fortnight after tests. With head-scratching also hitting a peak, Nadal retiring with a nasty abdominal injury and Cochran-Orcutt unable to solve the issue of serial correlation, I decided to start over again with plain old daily counts of new cases detected.

Whilst we’ve all seen how cases rise and fall over time (even though these ‘cases’ are merely positive test results and not medical cases proper) few of us have set our eyes on the autocorrelogram for this time series. Yes, there is such a thing as an autocorrelogram, and here is the Wiki entry proving its existence and mentioning its worth in revealing hidden pattern…