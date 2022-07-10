In part 3 of this series we took a look at the autocorrelogram of newCasesBySpecimenDate for England for the period 30 Jan 2020 – 7 Jun 2022 and came to the conclusion that either the virus knows what day of the week it is and likes to take a leisure break at weekends or people are unwittingly generating the cases we observe by sticking lots of swabs up their nose.

This morning I’m feeling all belt and braces and thus here are three more autocorrelograms for…

newCasesLFDConfirmedPCRBySpecimenDate

newCasesLFDOnlyBySpecimenDate

newCasesPCROnlyBySpecimenDate

…just to check that all test regimes result in the same weekly dance of infection!