In part 1 of this series we compared weekly counts of all cause deaths for England by registration date with weekly counts by actual date of death for the pre-pandemic period of 2014/w1 - 2020/w10. Discrepancies arising from delays to processing during holiday periods were noted and quantified, and we noted lack of any underlying trend toward more or less efficient processing over a five year period. We now need to repeat the analysis for the post-pandemic period so get the grill on, throw some bread under and grab the butter…