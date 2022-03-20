I’m just about getting the hang of handling data obtained via the EudraVigilance line report system. Actually, it’s not so much understanding the data as understanding how it hangs together and how to handle foibles. Foibles such as the keyword ‘death’ not producing a listing of all fatal reports, and foibles such as somebody receiving Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca shots and being triplicated into the bargain. Then there’s the knack of handling 3,952 different reactions recorded across 60 entry fields. But, the data fog is lifting!

Duplication and triplication has been a big issue to the extent that the 41,328 deaths we may count using the slides generated for public consumption in the EudraVigilance website actually boil down to 23,890 unique individuals when we de-duplicate the raw data, and I attach a simple summary slide of actual fatalities by product by reporting year as best I can estimate…

As for those 3,952 different reactions across 60 entry fields neither is it plain sailin…