Data Source

This morning we’ll start straight in with a table that reveals some 77% of EudraVigilance reports to date have been filed by healthcare professionals…

Whilst this is an encouraging start we need to assess the quality and nature of the 5,500 entries made by non healthcare professionals and compare these data records with those made by healthcare professionals in case there are some basic reporting biases that need to be addressed. As regards EU region we find slightly more reports from regions outside of the EEA (please refer to the EudraVigilance website for a listing of these).