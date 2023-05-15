In part 2 of this series we eyeballed four slides that suggested the mRNA vaccines are not conferring benefit in terms of reducing in-hospital death from acute and chronic respiratory disease/COVID-19. Incidence rates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts over the period 2020/w50 – 2021/w37 pretty much mirrored each other and I suggested that world governments get their money back. I cautioned readers over the very small sample sizes for weekly deaths and suggested we note the general failure of the vaccines to show up to the party. I also exposed my careless disregard for confounding variables - especially age - but this shortcoming will be addressed in this issue.

Chopping the data into weeks, though illuminating from the point of view of disease progression across the nation, has weakened the analysis and so this morning I am going to mash everything together in one big bowl and season with just salt and pepper. We shall start with the simplest tabulation I can muster, noting…