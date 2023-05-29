In part 4 of this series I detonated a bomb. Though statistical in nature it did have the effect of showing to us all that a grand illusion is afoot whereby the vaccines are associated with a reduction in likelihood of a COVID-19 diagnosis at death but do nothing to reduce incidence of associated respiratory illness. This may be explained through bias introduced into the system whereby unvaccinated inpatients are tested more aggressively than vaccinated counterparts – a fact supported by anecdotal evidence supplied to me in confidence. I promised to visit my pantry for more variables to develop the model proffered and in this article we are going to see these peeled, sliced, diced, mashed and boiled. Get your aprons on!

Easy Does It

I thought we ought to start out nice and simple by using the methodology established in part 4 to assess incidence of cardiac conditions and hypertension in relation to COVID and vaccination. Though COVID-19 is billed as a respiratory disease there are those…