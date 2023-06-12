In part 6 of this series I thrashed through the data dump to discover what appears to be evidence of increased likelihood of hypertension in conjunction with a positive test result in the prediction of vaccinated death. However, not all made sense and I discussed the presence of some crusty odds ratios along with a rather strange lack of some rather important odds ratios that should link age to COVID to vaccination benefit by way of interaction. One possibility is that COVID designation is not pointing at anything genuine (e.g. false positives, asymptomatic cases that die from non-COVID causes). Another possibility is that the association of COVID death with the elderly has come about through inappropriate patient management. There is also the distinct possibility that vaccinated inpatients were not tested with the same vigour as unvaccinated inpatients. This is more than a possibility for several nurses have now confided that this is what has been happening in their units.

A Scary Tho…