In part 5 of this series I stumbled across a rather unexpected finding that linked vaccinated deaths with incidence of COVID and hypertension such that that those suffering from high blood pressure concomitant with a positive test result prior to death were more likely to have been vaccinated – 68.4% more likely to be precise – than unvaccinated counterparts. Split-file logistic regression revealed this to be a feature of the later period (2021/w19 – 2021/w37; OR = 3.801, p=0.001) but not the initial period (2021/w1 – 2021/w18; OR = 1.392, p=0.135). In plain English, vaccinated deceased in the later period are nearly four times more likely to be suffering from COVID in conjunction with hypertension than unvaccinated inpatients. This morning I elected to push the boat out further on model structure, but let me explain what I mean by ‘pushing the boat out’…

Split-File Sugar Substitute

Up to now I’ve been resorting to split-file methods to minimise artefact arising within the modelling of …