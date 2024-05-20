Back in part 2 of this series we took a look at the weekly counts and percentages of what I’ve been calling Probable ILI/COVID. There haven’t been many of these cases, TBH, so after a think I decided to relax the criteria to bump numbers. What if a probable ILI/COVID case is now an admission with a respiratory diagnosis that also gets treated for a respiratory condition? Sounds good? Feels crunchy but with a mellow centre? I think so, and so here is a pair of revised slides for ogling: