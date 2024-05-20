Emergency Department Admissions: Analysis of CDS Dataset (part 3)
I analyse an anonymised data dump of 1.9 million admissions records to the emergency departments of an undisclosed NHS Trust for the period June 2017 – September 2021
Back in part 2 of this series we took a look at the weekly counts and percentages of what I’ve been calling Probable ILI/COVID. There haven’t been many of these cases, TBH, so after a think I decided to relax the criteria to bump numbers. What if a probable ILI/COVID case is now an admission with a respiratory diagnosis that also gets treated for a respiratory condition? Sounds good? Feels crunchy but with a mellow centre? I think so, and so here is a pair of revised slides for ogling:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to John Dee's Almanac to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.