Five weekly periods have been identified when the ratio of in-hospital to emergency department death was substantially and remarkably elevated, these occurring during lockdown (2020/w15 - w16 covering the period 3 April - 17 April 2020) and immediately after vaccine rollout (2021/w2 - w4 covering the period 9 January – 29 January).

The anonymised electronic patient records for a sample of 21,928 adult in-hospital deaths occurring between 1 January 2020 and 10 September 2021 for an undisclosed NHS Trust were subject to statistical analysis in order to identify correlates for the peculiar periods.

A neural network model (multilayer perceptron) was developed revealing the relative importance of 42 clinical variables, enabling a patient profile to be formulated for these two unique periods. Total diagnoses made, age at death, COVID-19 diagnosis and diabetes featured as the top four discriminators.

Appetiser…

The next logical step in my recipe book is to try and figure if these stand out in some way and for that I need to flip back to analysing the in-hospital death database containing 57,557 anonymised electronic patient records (EPR).

A Saucy Beginning

To avoid unnecessary confounding factors I limited the sample to those 21,928 in-hospital deaths occurring between 1 January 2020 and 10 September 2021 (the point where the sample fizzles out). A 3-level indicator variable (RatioFlag) was derived to mark out the two lockdown weeks, the three post-vaccine weeks and everything else with the grand title of Peculiar Death Ratio Indicator.

Whilst my training tells me to slowly and carefully build a picture I couldn’t help shovelling everything I had into one almighty neural network model (multilayer perceptron) in a somewhat saucy fashion to see what would come out in the wash in the prediction of the freshly minted indicator variable. Herewith the listing of a great jumble of independent variables sorted by normalised importance in making that prediction according to the neural network that was built: