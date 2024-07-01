Back in part 6 I baked a slide that attracted some interesting comments, this being a dual time series plot of admissions to the emergency department (ED) against in-hospital deaths. We noted that when daily admissions fell through the floor then daily deaths went through the roof. Though alarming it’s tricky to fathom just what is going on here so I decided to refine this analysis by plotting weekly admissions to the ED alongside weekly deaths in the ED. Try this…

OK, so we don’t have the same situation. There’s no peak in departmental deaths when the admissions count drops during national lockdown. We may conclude that it was other people doing the dying elsewhere in the hospital: they weren’t coming in through the front door as critically ill cases.