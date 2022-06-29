In my previous post in this series I had a stab at filling the holes created by removing the Monday morning negative book keeping entries in the variable…

uniquePeopleTestedBySpecimenDateRollingSum

…this being the de-duplicated count of people tested on a daily basis across the nation of England that we can download from the UK GOV coronavirus dashboard. I did ask the UK GOV coronavirus dashboard team a while ago to clarify this bizarre variable and its negative Monday entries and they promised to do so after studying my spreadsheet. I’m still waiting for that reply and today marks my 401st day of waiting!

Although I ended up sitting on some crude but promising estimates I decided to double check these against figures within the Test & Trace England weekly reports just ensure I was heading in the right direction. Today’s newsletter will talk subscribers through this process and will end with a curveball. Once again we’ll ask what the fudge is going on with the official statistics?!!

