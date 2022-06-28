In part 1 of this series I introduced the concept of de-duplication and how this technique serves to warp our understanding by eradicating vast numbers of negative test results on a daily basis. I introduced subscribers to Adam who tested negative at work Monday through to Thursday only to obtain a positive result on Friday.

In my book Adam was a person who tested negative on Monday. Adam was also a person who tested negative on Tuesday. He was a person who tested negative on Wednesday, and a person who tested negative on Thursday. These four ‘Adams’, together with Friday’s Adam, yield a case detection rate of 1 in 5 for the week in question (20%) yet the data authorities use de-duplication to delete the negative results of Monday to Thursday and elect to declare Friday’s result only, thus making the case detection rate one positive test for one person for the week in question (100%). Multiply Adam up to represent the nation going test crazy and you can see how the authorities can gen…