In my previous 6 part series on excess death and heat waves we discovered that heat-related death is a thing (even for England) but not a big thing. Neither is the rate increasing over time as alarmists would have us believe, with the vulnerable folk of the land suffering pretty much on and off as they always have done. The summer of 2022 was indeed a time of elevated excess death likely due to heat but no more so than 1995. If land surface temperatures continue to climb then heat-related deaths may well increase but that is a pretty big ‘if’, with some climatologists predicting a cold future.

More certain than heat-related death is cold-related death, and any medic working in A&E will relate stories of hypothermia, frostbite, trench foot and chilblains each winter along with the usual run of broken limbs, bruises and lacerations from falls and road traffic accidents. Heart attack risk is also elevated during the winter months even for those who don’t shovel snow; then there’s the risk…