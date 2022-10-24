In part 1 of this mini-series I presented the results of a rough and ready foray into the cold end of excess death. We noted a consistent and persistent drop in the annual cold wave period count since HADCET records for daily minima began in 1772, this being a jolly good thing since a warmer world means less famine, crop failure, death, disease and economic despair. It’s no coincidence that the Romans built their empire during a warm phase, only to have it collapse during a cold phase (well worth a Google, but since I don’t trust Google you might like to use a search engine such as Brave). Neither is it any coincidence that most species took evolutionary advantage of warm phases only to perish in the great ice ages, with the DNA pool entering bottlenecks. Life on Earth generally likes warm despite globalist attempts at selling us cold.

The climate narrative and the COVID narrative are two peas in the same pod, so we may expect nonsensical climate lockdowns for planetary ‘protection’ and attempts to pass the blame for vaccine deaths on climate change. This coming winter we shall see a surge in excess death that the globalist media will spin into stories of climate death, hence this preemptive mini-series.

If the Daily Express can blame crisps for blood clots then they are going to try anything and everything as vaccine deaths mount. It doesn’t have to be truthful and it doesn’t have to make sense. Neither does the headline have to agree with the accompanying text since 80% of folk will only read the headline. That’s a scary statistic because people are not even thinking, they’re just reacting, which is why the entire COVID narrative focuses on emotions and feelings rather than facts and logic. Use the phrase ‘a new study shows’, then throw in death and destruction and the public are putty. Here’s one for the coming months: ‘New study reveals record excess deaths linked to falling apples’. The chilling thing is that any expert will be able to pull down data to support this. So let’s have a look at some data that I’ve prepared as honestly as possible…