Yesterday all my troubles seemed so far away; now it looks as though they're here to stay, so I better get crunching as the cockerel up the lane does his thing. In part 1 of this series we discovered that ONS/UKHSA were missing a few heat wave periods for 2022, so I threw them into the pot and cooked the simplest slide possible, being an error bar with two orange blobs. That chart led to an estimate of an extra 250 deaths per week (or thereabouts) during periods of extremely hot weather across England, this pointing to a possible hike of 2,022 excess deaths for the record-breaking 40°C summer just gone.

This falls far short of the inexplicable and somewhat astonishing hike of +14.8k additional summer deaths and, even accounting for COVID, we still have to explain why an additional +9k folk have died for no apparent reason. The phenomenon is being called Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and health care professionals are at a loss for words. The elephant isn’t just in the room, it’s treading on our toes and we’re wincing away pretending it’s nothing to do with the experimental genetic therapy they’re calling a ‘vaccine’. Suddenly, I’m not half the human I used to be; there’s a shadow hangin’ over me; oh, yesterday came suddenly.

Today I’m going to refine my methodology to see where this gets us, so get the kettle on, cut that cake and I shall begin…