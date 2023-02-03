Please see part 1 of this series for background detail.

We now come to the fifth most frequent cause of death. This ICD-10 chapter covers everything from G00.0 Haemophilus meningitis to G99.8 Other specified disorders of nervous system in diseases elsewhere classified. In plain English we’re talking about conditions like meningitis, Parkinsonism, Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis, epilepsy, migraine, palsy and all manner of neuropathy. Sleep disorders feature in this chapter rather than chapter V (Mental and behavioural disorders), which is an interesting way of going about things.

Together with parts 1 to 4 of this miniseries we’ve now covered trends in excess death for the vast majority of causes (79%) and so this article will be the last in-depth dig into the data - numbers are going to get pretty thin on the ground from here on to be of value.

More Deaths To Come

As before, when viewing these slides please do bear in mind that delays in processing (largely due to involvement of the coroner) mean counts as far back as January 2022 are likely to be under-reported, especially for the younger age groups. Because of the volume of slides I need to present and limits to email delivery I will once again keep commenting to a minimum.

Keep an eye out for the CHEC (Catastrophic Health Collapse) death spike of 2020/w15 (w/e 10 April) and a tailing-off of excess during 2022 for the younger age groups. Keep your eyes peeled also for any persistent trends or offsets, whether this is characterised by a persistent positive or negative excess. Please do remember that vaccine harm will be one of many factors. Oh, and do re-visit part 1 again to see what I don’t like this method of estimating excess death. Professor Heneghan and team cover this nicely in their recent article.

Here we go…